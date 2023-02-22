FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $229.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

