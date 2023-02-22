FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. United Bank lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ABC opened at $160.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.39. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

