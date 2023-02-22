FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 2,214 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 2.1 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.00%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

