FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.54.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $624.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.98 and its 200 day moving average is $209.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

