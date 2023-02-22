Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $8.13 on Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $8.13 or 0.00033618 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.18 billion and approximately $1.33 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 391,490,590 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

