Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.78. 1,657,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,761. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.17. The stock has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

