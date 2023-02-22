Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,174 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.83. The stock had a trading volume of 88,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,236. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

