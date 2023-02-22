Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after buying an additional 864,981 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,422,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,034,000 after purchasing an additional 182,132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,152,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,124,000 after buying an additional 429,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

NYSE APH traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,081. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

