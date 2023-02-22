Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,384,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.