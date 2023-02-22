Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 515.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 23,726.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Danaher by 70.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,982,000 after purchasing an additional 567,259 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Danaher by 15.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,791 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.78. 405,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,146. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

