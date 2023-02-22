Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $49.46 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $49,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.32. 1,290,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,951,416. The stock has a market cap of $333.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

