Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $37.34 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

TMO traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.19. 424,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,476. The company’s 50-day moving average is $565.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The company has a market cap of $214.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

