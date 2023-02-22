Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $232,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.8% during the third quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 108,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,447 shares of company stock worth $4,975,398. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.04. 3,438,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,160,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

