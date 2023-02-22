Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 86,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 165,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 198,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.84. 263,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,489. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

