Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Trian Fund Management L.P.

Trian Fund Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,218,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608,430 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for about 30.4% of Trian Fund Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Trian Fund Management L.P. owned about 4.98% of Ferguson worth $1,154,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 54.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,210,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 8.0% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,056,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,720,000 after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 1.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.03. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $168.90.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($114.40) to GBX 9,890 ($119.10) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

