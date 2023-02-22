FAT Brands Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FATBP)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
FAT Brands Stock Down 4.1 %
FATBP stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $22.12.
FAT Brands Company Profile
