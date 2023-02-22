Fantom Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002101 BTC on exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $340.04 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00418393 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,612.16 or 0.27718573 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,775,952,432 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

