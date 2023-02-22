Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Up 6.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $65.47 and last traded at $65.13. Approximately 2,456,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,687,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.

The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

