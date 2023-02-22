Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.17. 557,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $79.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,027,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,027,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $122,390.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,941.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.