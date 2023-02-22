Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.71

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 5761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Evotec Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.98.
About Evotec
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
