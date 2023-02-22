Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

EVOK stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $9.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

