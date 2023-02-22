EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $638-$647 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.68 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of EVERTEC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 378,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,430. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $42.94.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,201,000 after buying an additional 85,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,310,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.