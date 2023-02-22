Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives $10.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.83) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

Shares of ETCMY opened at $1.81 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

