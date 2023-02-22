Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €77.92 ($82.89) and last traded at €77.70 ($82.66). Approximately 83,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €77.16 ($82.09).

Euronext Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of €73.25 and a 200 day moving average of €70.97.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

