Citigroup Downgrades Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) to Neutral

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of EGFEY stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.72.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eurobank Ergasias Services and (EGFEY)
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.