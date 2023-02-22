Citigroup Downgrades Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) to Neutral

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EGFEY stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.72.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

