Euler Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.41 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Euler has a market capitalization of $66.41 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Euler has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can currently be bought for approximately $6.69 or 0.00028114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

