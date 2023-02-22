Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $22.19 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $22.19 or 0.00093149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $256.21 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,822.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.00393017 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014056 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00658360 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.06 or 0.00587944 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00180252 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00197047 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,488,397 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
