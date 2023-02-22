Estia Health Limited (EHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.79.

Estia Health Limited provides residential aged care home services in Australia. The company operates 68 residential aged care homes in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Victoria. Estia Health Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

