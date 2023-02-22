Estia Health Limited (EHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.
Estia Health Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.79.
Estia Health Company Profile
Read More
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Estia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.