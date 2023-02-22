Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $24.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

