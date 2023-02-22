Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 114.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESPR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $411.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.21.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 112,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

