Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 123,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,429,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 97.60% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RARE. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.