Ergoteles LLC Sells 4,746 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $270.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.30 and a 12 month high of $323.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.91.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.