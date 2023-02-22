Ergoteles LLC Sells 45,128 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 45,128 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CRM opened at $161.62 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average is $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.62 billion, a PE ratio of 577.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

