Ergoteles LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 1,174.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396,469 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 733,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,870 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,473,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

