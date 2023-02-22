Ergoteles LLC Grows Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 2,703.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,256 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,565,000 after buying an additional 96,883 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,611,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPD opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.99. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $118.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

