Ergoteles LLC Decreases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,787 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 2.7 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.