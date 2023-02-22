Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 94,604 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,604 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,247,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 40,528 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 110,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 121,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Masco Stock Down 4.0 %

Masco stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,357 shares of company stock worth $16,633,770. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

