Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 34,723 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,854,000 after buying an additional 873,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,843,000 after purchasing an additional 273,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,630,000 after purchasing an additional 156,479 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 3.5 %

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.50.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $247.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

