Ergoteles LLC Buys 23,593 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 970.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.79.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQV stock opened at $212.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.24 and its 200 day moving average is $211.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

