Ergoteles LLC Boosts Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,818 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.22% of Euronav worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Euronav by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 9.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronav alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jonestrading raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

Euronav Stock Up 0.5 %

Euronav Dividend Announcement

Euronav stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Euronav NV has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.