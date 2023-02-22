Ergoteles LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 969,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,045 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 17.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 133,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 68.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 21.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 908,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 160,876 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

BlackBerry Stock Down 6.0 %

BB stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,683 shares of company stock valued at $136,059. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.