Ergoteles LLC Acquires 44,112 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,112 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

