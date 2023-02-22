Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.19%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

