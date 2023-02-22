Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.40

Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 161139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 20.22%. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

