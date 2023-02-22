Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 22nd (AAU, AC, ADMP, ADXS, AINC, AIRI, BLIN, BYFC, CARV, CASI)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, February 22nd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Macquarie began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS). Macquarie issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA). They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO). The firm issued an underweight rating and a GBX 5,380 ($64.79) price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

