Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 22nd (AAU, AC, ADMP, ADXS, AINC, AIRI, BLIN, BYFC, CARV, CASI)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, February 22nd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Macquarie began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS). Macquarie issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA). They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO). The firm issued an underweight rating and a GBX 5,380 ($64.79) price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

