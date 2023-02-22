Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Crocs, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.68 EPS.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $118.72 on Monday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.14.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

