Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Energy Recovery, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Energy Recovery in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Recovery’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ERII opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $26.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,074.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,956 shares of company stock valued at $134,601 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Featured Stories

