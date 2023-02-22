Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SPX Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 816.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in SPX Technologies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 47.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SPX Technologies
SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
