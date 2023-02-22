Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SPX Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies stock opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 816.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in SPX Technologies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 47.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

