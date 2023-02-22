Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.33 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.14%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,122,666 shares of company stock worth $762,689,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

