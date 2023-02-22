Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

